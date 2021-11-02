A Little Warmer; Sunshine Peaks Out

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

A dying cold front will set up camp along the coast tonight, generating additional light rain showers mainly for the coastal mountains, but occasionally elsewhere around the Monterey Bay Region. Skies will scattered out tomorrow with slightly warmer weather expected. The next system will give us a glancing blow on Thursday morning which will bring additional light rainfall to the region. The pattern will remain fairly progressive which could mean rain again by early next week.



Tuesday: A few sprinkles early, then becoming partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Highs in the 60s on the coast and the 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Thick, low clouds swirl in and blanket the immediate coast around Monterey Bay as well as much of the way down into the Salinas Valley. Expect foggy conditions and overnight lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Morning low clouds and fog, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s on the coast, 60s-70s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Light rain possible early Thursday, then partly cloudy, cool and dry through the weekend. Another weather system possible early next week.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”