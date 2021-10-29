A Chilling Cloudy, Cool Halloween Weekend

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Cooler weather ahead The weather pattern will slowly shift to a more active one as we head through the weekend. Several weather systems will arrive on the West Coast in the next week. The first, weak system will arrive late Friday into Saturday bringing an increase in clouds, cooler temperatures and perhaps a few sprinkles. After a quiet but cool Halloween, the next system gets here on Monday and will likely bring some light rain to the region. There is potential for a wetter storm later in the week, somewhere in the Thursday timeframe.

Overnight: We'll see an increase in low clouds overnight with fog possible for the immediate coast as well as inland areas near Hollister, and even the southernmost parts of the Salinas Valley. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Low clouds in the morning for the coast and nearby valleys with patchy drizzle, then becoming partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Cooler, with coastal highs in the 60s and upper 60s to 70s inland. Breezy for the inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: We will experience dry but cool conditions on Sunday (Halloween) under partly cloudy skies. A weather system will bring rain chances on Monday, but they look light at best. We’ll get a break with slightly warmer weather on Tuesday before the pattern becomes more unsettled Wednesday-Thursday.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”