Cooling Into The Hallowed Holliday

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

High pressure dominates our weather on Thursday with light offshore winds in the morning pushing warm air all the way to the beaches. The ridge will move on by Friday with a series of weather systems impacting the Pacific Northwest. No direct impacts are expected locally, but the tail ends of these systems will brush by us which will cool us down and perhaps offer a chance of some light precipitation.



Rest of Thursday: Sunny and warm with a light sea breeze. Also breezy northerly winds over the hills at times. Expect highs in the 70s to low 80s for most areas.

Overnight: Clear for inland areas while the peninsula and coastal areas west of Salinas may see low clouds just before sunrise. Low temps in the low 50s for most locations. Possible drizzle on the coast overnight.



Friday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds near the coast, thickening late. A few high clouds will also pass by. Cooler, with highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast with 70s to low 80s inland. Breezy (onshore winds) at times in the afternoon.

Extended: Drizzle possible on the coast overnight Friday into Saturday AM with a system passing by to our north. We’ll then see a partly cloudy, cooler day on Saturday. Sunshine will increase on Sunday (Halloween) but temperatures will remain a bit cool for this time of year. Additional weather systems will pass by Monday and Wednesday and may bring some very light precipitation.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”