Warmer. That’s it. That’s the headline.

AIR QUALITY:

Good to Moderate for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

The weather becomes more tranquil in the wake of the early season storm. High pressure builds in with sunnier, warmer weather for the rest of the week. We’ll cloud back up a bit into Halloween weekend as a pair of disturbances approach from the northwest. The first will arrive late Friday into Saturday with clouds and cooler temperatures with the second following on Monday. Both look dry at the moment, but that could change as we get closer.

Rest of Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s-70s. Northerly winds pick up over the hills in the afternoon and will continue into the overnight.

Overnight: By sundown, clouds will have backed off of the coast giving us a clear, brisk night. Light breezes in the hills, but winds should stay quiet elsewhere.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer yet with widespread 70s. Some inland valleys may touch 80ºF. Breezy northerly winds over the hills.

Extended: We’ll cool a bit on Friday and eventually low clouds will return and thicken. This is ahead of a weather system that will slide through into Saturday. It will bring some light rain to the state, but local chances remain low for the time being. We’ll get a decent day on Sunday (Halloween) before another weak system passes by Monday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”