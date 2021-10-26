Soon, We Return To Tranquility



AIR QUALITY:

Good for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

The weather becomes more tranquil in the wake of this early season storm. Still, high surf will continue to pummel the coast through Tuesday. A weak, trailing weather system may bring a few clouds and sprinkles to the coast late Tuesday, but after that, high pressure builds in with sunnier, warmer weather for the rest of the week. We’ll cloud back up a bit into Halloween weekend as a disturbance approaches from the northwest.



… from the National Weather Service in Monterey (text in italics):

***HIGH SURF ADVISORY***

… for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties until 8PM Tuesday.

A LARGE SWELL TRAIN WILL CONTINUE TO BRING COASTAL HAZARDS TO WEST TO NORTHWEST FACING BEACHES... Although swell heights and periods have begun to subside, coastal buoys still report swell heights of 15 to 16 feet at 14 to 16 seconds. This will continue to generate hazardous beach conditions the rest of the day. These hazards include large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet (higher at favored break points), increased risk of strong longshore and rip currents, increased risk of coastal erosion, and enhanced coastal run up concerns due to the summer beach profiles in place. Wave energy has the potential to move onto the beach and overtake individuals, potentially injuring them, or pulling them into the cold ocean. Each year, people die at the coast due to these or similar ocean conditions. The high surf warning will be allowed to expire at 11AM Tuesday, however, a high surf advisory will then take effect until 8 PM Tuesday evening. The highest risks once again for west to northwest facing beaches. Waves will subside this evening and overnight.





*Large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet, increased coastal run up, strong rip currents, and longshore currents..



*Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.





Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny but cool with highs mainly in the 60s. High clouds increase late in the day with a few sprinkles possible near the coast late.

Overnight: Another brisk night with lows in the 40s across the area, potentially dipping down into the 30s at higher elevations under primarily clear skies.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s-70s. Northerly winds pick up over the hills in the afternoon and will continue into the overnight.



Extended: Sunny, warmer weather will continue into Thursday and perhaps Friday. However, clouds will be on the increase into the weekend as a weather system approaches from the northwest. It will have to be watched for rain but at the moment, at the very most it looks like chances are low and light.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”