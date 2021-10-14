It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like (A Nice Start To The Weekend)

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

High pressure will quickly build in behind it sending temperatures upward as we head into the weekend. The weather pattern will shift a bit and become a little more active as we head through next week.

Rest of Thursday: Sunny and warmer with a light sea breeze in the afternoon. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to around 80ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mainly 70s to low 80s inland. Breezy for the valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: A primarily clear night with the majority of overnight low temperatures in the 40s; some 30s possible at higher elevations further inland.

Friday: Sunny and warmer yet with highs in the 70s-80s for all areas. Breezy for valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Temperatures will remain warm on Saturday under sunny skies, then cool on Sunday as a weather system approaches from the northwest. Clouds will be on the increase late Sunday with drizzle possible overnight into Monday morning. Early next week looks a bit cool and the pattern may shift to a more active one by the end of the week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”