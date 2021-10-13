Okay, We’ll Warm It Back Up For You

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

The next weather system will bring another shot of wind, though less potent, on Wednesday. This system will have more of an onshore component, so after a couple of clear days, we will actually see coastal clouds again—in fact, it’s possible we may squeeze a few sprinkles out late Wednesday morning into the afternoon. All areas will then warm into the weekend.



Rest of Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible near the coast. Cool, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and mainly 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy for most areas, with the strongest winds in the valleys.

Overnight: Temps remain brisk overnight under clear skies. Lows across the area are expected to be in the 30s and 40s. Wind activity will be quiet overnight.



Thursday: Expect another chilly morning before a warmer, sunny day. Highs return to the 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny skies into the weekend with calmer winds. Highs will slowly warm up through Friday then level off close to normal through the weekend. A weak weather system will approach early next week but as of now, impacts are a bit uncertain.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”