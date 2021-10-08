Stay Cool, Central Coast

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

We’ll remain in a chilly air mass as we head into Friday. The axis of the trough of low pressure that is responsible for the cool temps will swing through Friday morning bringing a chance of showers, then rapidly clear out. This will lead to a warming trend this weekend.

A second weather system will move through early next week bringing gusty offshore winds. No rain is expected at this time, but a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the mountains north of our area Monday into Tuesday.



Friday: Showers move east and out of our area by late morning, leaving mostly sunny, but cool and breezy conditions. Expect highs in the 60s.

Overnight: A dusting of high clouds will pass over the area as well as potential low clouds making an appearance in the Salinas Valley, bringing with them some patchy fog. Another system arrives in the early hours of Saturday, and presents about a 20% chance of light scattered showers. Most overnight lows will be in the 40s.



Saturday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Warmer, with highs in the 60s-70s on the coast and mainly 70s inland. Breezy in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: We’ll warm closer to normal by Sunday. Then, early next week the next weather system will arrive. Its cold front will be pushed by gusty northerly winds which will increase fire danger, especially in the northern hills through Tuesday.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”