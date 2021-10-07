Yeah, It’s Pretty Cool

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

We’re tracking a chance of rain as we finish up the workweek. Things will remain fairly quiet on Thursday as the axis of the trough winds up to our west. We’ll just be hanging out in a chilly air mass. The trough will progress through our area Friday morning and in the process, a few light showers may be generated across the viewing area. The trough will kick out late Friday with partial clearing and then warming temperatures through the weekend.

A second weather system will move through early next week bringing another shot of cool air and gusty winds. No rain is expected at this time, but a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the mountains north of our area Monday into Tuesday.



Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool with coastal highs in the 60s and 60s to 70s inland. Winds pick up for the valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: The bottom of the low pressure trough moves its way over the region, bringing with it moisture and thus a chance for scattered early morning showers. High clouds will blanket most of the area; things on the ground are expected to stay clear. The majority of overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with a chance of showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Cool & breezy with highs mainly in the 60s for all areas.



Extended: Temperatures warm up this weekend under partly cloudy skies. Another weather system will bring cooler temperatures and wind early next week.







-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”