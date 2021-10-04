Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

As we head into the work week, we’ll make the transition from warmer, sunnier days to a more active weather pattern. The ridge of high pressure that dominated the weather over the West since last week will weaken, leaving room for a trough to dig in from the northwest. It will also interact with a sub-tropical low floating northward into southern California. The set-up will be somewhat disorganized, meaning that all the pieces may not really line up enough to produce rain for our area, but at the very least, there is at least some chance of rain from the 8th through the 10th.

Rest of Monday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through from the south. Patchy fog on the coast late. Also, a bit hazy. Warm, but slightly cooler with coastal highs in the upper 60s to around 80ºF and 80s-90s inland. Breezy for inland valleys for the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies with patchy fog possible along the coast. Expect coastal lows in the upper 40s to low 50s with 40s for inland valleys and 50s-60s up in the hills.

Tuesday: Increased low clouds near the coast along with scattered high clouds moving in from the south. Cooler, with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and mainly 70s-80s inland. Breezy for valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: The cooling trend will continue on Wednesday and Thursday under partly cloudy skies. By Friday, a weather system may bring a few light showers to the area. Additional precipitation may be possible on Saturday/Sunday, but probability remains low.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”