Post Frontal State of Mind

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 2:30PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

A trough of low pressure is currently moving across the West Coast. Its cold front moved through the area Monday evening. Winds will pick up on Tuesday behind the front and could get gusty at times. Cooler, dry air moving in will mean for a chilly morning on Wednesday, but then we’ll slowly warm up into next weekend as the weather pattern will remain somewhat quiet.

*Beach Hazards*

… for the immediate coast of Monterey & San Benito Counties until 11PM Tuesday.



After a fairly quiet summer in terms of swell, the first larger northwest swell of the season arrived last night. Expect an increased risk of moderate to large breaking waves and stronger rip currents. Additionally, increasing winds behind a cold frontal passage in combination with the building swell may cause waves to run up farther along area beaches than usual. This hazard is primarily for west to northwest facing beaches. Caution is urged. Northwest swell will gradually subside on Wednesday.



-Northwest swell 8 to 10 feet at 13 to 15 seconds expected. Breaking waves of 13 to 17 feet possible.



-West to northwest facing beaches



-Increased risk of moderate to large breaking waves, strong rip currents, and wave run up.



People walking along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. The coastal waters remain cold. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to larger breaking waves and strong rip currents.





Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny with north-northwesterly winds picking up later in the day. Highs in the 60s-70s across the area. Offshore winds pick up in the hills late.

Overnight: Mostly clear and cool with coastal lows in the 40s to around 50ºF and 30s-40s inland.



Wednesday: Warming into the 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland during the afternoon under full sunshine. Winds pick up for the valleys late in the day.

Extended: We’ll see another chilly morning Thursday under mostly clear skies. Then, expect a slow warming trend into the weekend with scattered clouds.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”