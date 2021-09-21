Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

General offshore flow under a ridge of high pressure will continue, though mountain winds will be much lighter. The warming air mass will mean most inland cities will see their hottest readings of the week on Tuesday afternoon, while most coastal areas will be near Monday’s highs before a cool, southerly surge arrives this evening. Onshore flow will deepen locally through the rest of the week, ushering in the return of low clouds for coastal cities. Highs may be a little cool for this time of year at times. Inland areas will remain fairly warm, however. There remains some uncertainty in the forecast for the weekend as the computer models try to get a handle on a rogue upper level low. Its position could mean very different forecasts for us, so please keep up with the forecast in the coming days.



Tuesday: Sunny but hazy with hanging smoke. Air quality will be slightly diminished throughout the day. Offshore winds will carry heat to the coast in the morning and early afternoon, but a sea breeze will begin to cool off the coast in the afternoon. Coastal highs in the upper 70s to around 90ºF with 80s to upper 90s inland. A southerly surge will bring low clouds & fog up the Big Sur Coast and into the bay as we head into the evening.

Overnight: Low clouds & patchy dense fog along the coast, otherwise clear. Expect lows in the 50s on the coast and 40s-50s for inland valleys with 60s up in the hills.



Wednesday: Patchy fog on the coast and cooler with highs in the 60s-70s. Inland areas will remain toasty, especially those farthest away from the coast. Highs inland will range from the upper 70s to mid 90s. Winds could get gusty for the valleys in the afternoon and evening.

Extended: Seasonable to slightly cool temperatures under partly cloudy skies can be expected on the coast through the end of the week with seasonable to slightly warm highs inland under mostly sunny skies. See the discussion above for more on the weekend forecast .



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 29th – October th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”