Offshore Wind Threat

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:30PM)

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

A weak cold front moved in overnight bringing some light rain to the Santa Cruz Mountains. As of daybreak, it had washed out completely with only a few remaining clouds. Behind the front, flow turns offshore. This will likely lead to warmer, sunnier, and dry conditions as we head into the work week. Fire danger increases, especially to our north where offshore winds will be stronger.



Overnight: A few low clouds/patchy fog possible near the coast. Otherwise clear and cooler with coastal lows in the 40s-50s with 30s-40s inland. Dry northerly winds pick up in the northern mountains overnight.

***RED FLAG WARNING***

… for the DIABLO RANGE in Santa Clara County

… from 11 pm Sunday through 8 pm Monday



Dry northerly offshore winds will push into the Napa hills around 11 pm Sunday night and then gradually spread over the North and East Bay hills. The initial burst of winds will occur while humidity values remain fairly moist. However the dry offshore winds will begin a rapid drying of the atmosphere with humidity values dropping quickly by Monday morning. Continued moderate offshore winds on Monday as humidity values drop into the teens. Offshore winds will ease by sunset Monday night. Little or no humidity recovery Monday night into Tuesday morning but with only light offshore winds.



Initial burst of gusty offshore winds overnight to mid-morning Monday. Drier conditions but lighter winds Monday daytime. Offshore winds ease Monday night with continued poor humidity recovery.



-Winds northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Local gusts up to 50 mph over the highest peaks.



- Humidity initially 30-45% tonight drying to 15-30% on Monday with little or no recovery Monday night.



Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds in areas that did not receive wetting rains over the last 24 hours.



A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.



Monday: Offshore wind pattern will warm temperatures and weaken our marine layer. Very few low clouds will be present along the coast, other than that, the Central Coast will see mostly sunny skies. Expect a few upper 60s and comfortable 70s on the coast and 80s-90s inland.

Extended: Temperatures will continue to warm into early in the week. Depending on the state of fires to our north, some smoke may arrive in our area as well. Overall, mostly sunny skies are expected for both coastal and inland locations throughout the week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 27th – October 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”