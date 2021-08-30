Slightly Warm to Start the Week

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

High pressure will weaken as we head into the work weak, leading to a deeper marine layer and cooler temperatures. Even inland cities will have below normal high temperatures by Tuesday and it will likely last through Friday with weak troughing on the West Coast. Occasionally, some monsoon moisture boosted by tropical cyclone Nora will stray into Southern California. While we may see a few high clouds from this moisture, impacts look confined to those clouds at the moment.



Monday: Low clouds remain flush with the coast for most of the day with only partial clearing. It will be a bit cool on the coast with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Inland areas will remain warm and a bit hazy with highs ranging from 77ºF-105ºF. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.

Overnight: Low clouds will start to form around the peninsula and near Moss Landing in the early evening. Nearby valleys will see clouds fill in toward the early morning hours of Tuesday. Patchy fog and a dusting of drizzle are possible, especially for the immediate coast.



Tuesday: Low clouds will have more coverage in the morning and then remain flush with the coast for most of the day with only partial clearing. It will be a bit cool on the coast with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Inland areas will be cooler with highs ranging from the low 70s to mid 90s. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Extended: Tuesday’s weather will likely be repeated through Friday with highs only fluctuating a few degrees for most areas. Some warming then expected through the weekend and we also may see an increase in high clouds.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”