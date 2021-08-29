Cooling Back Down

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 4:00PM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

High pressure begins to weaken on Sunday, but temperatures will remain hot inland. Coastal areas will see patchy low clouds and cooler, but mild temperature. Smoke will also remain in our area but will thin out as we end the weekend. A trough of low pressure will begin to nudge in from the north, which will decrease temperatures. Seasonable conditions and our normal cycle of low clouds will return.

Rest of Sunday: Patchy low clouds on the coast, otherwise clear & hazy. The haze will start to move out by the evening. Another warm day, however a few degrees cooler from the previous day. Coastal highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, and 80s to around 105ºF inland. Winds pick up in the afternoon and evening in the valleys. A light breeze along the coast.



Overnight: Low clouds along the immediate coastline will move into valley locations overnight. Patchy fog and a bit of drizzle are possible. Lows will be mild, 50s for coastal locations, 50s to 60s inland.

Monday: Temperatures will begin to drop for both inland and coastal locations. Could see a 5-10 degree difference in some spots, from the weekend's highs. Though it will remain toasty for areas in south Monterey County and the Santa Clara Valley. Low clouds will also start to be more abundant along the coast, moving inland overnight.

Extended: Most areas will see normal highs and the daily cycle of winds and clouds starting Monday. Becoming more aggressive on Tuesday. Coastal locations will see the return of those gray skies, while inland areas will see mostly sunny skies, but cooler temps. The weather pattern will remain constant throughout the week.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”