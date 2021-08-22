Where Did I Park My Cloud? (Everywhere)

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:30 PM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

A stronger trough of low pressure will sit over the est West Coast, which will continue to produce an onshore flow as we end the weekend. This will keep the overall air mass over California a bit cool for this time of year. The marine layer will remain strong into early next week before high pressure slowly nudges in from the southwest yielding warmer inland temperatures, and pushing the smoke out of the region.



Overnight: Widespread low clouds. Patchy fog and light drizzle possible. Lows will be in the 50s for most areas, with a few upper 40s for a few inland spots.

Monday: Starting the day with another round of low clouds and patchy morning fog for coastal and valley locations. interior cities will see gradual clearing, with mostly sunny skies and few lingering low clouds by the afternoon. Closer to the coast, however, partly cloudy skies will remain with more overcast conditions toward the peninsula. Not much change in temperatures, a degree or two warmer for most locations. Mid 60s to low 70s with mainly 70s-80s inland along. Late afternoon, early evening winds for the valleys.



Extended: Smoke will slowly clear out. Coastal areas will remain in a persistent pattern of low clouds for the start of the week. Seasonable to slightly cool highs for both inland and coastal locations, but by midweek temperatures will gradually warm with more sunshine in the picture as a ridge of high-pressure nudges westward. The marine layer will retreat back to the immediate coastline. Come Thursday and Friday, inland areas could once again reach the 90s.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 30th – September 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”