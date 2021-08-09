Mostly Mild Monday
Air Quality (as of 8 AM)
GOOD for all reporting
WEATHER STORY
Smoke from large wildfires in Northern California moves slowly eastward due to upper level winds. A wave of monsoonal moisture is possible for the southeastern viewing area while most locations remain warm and dry for the duration of the week due to the slow build-up of high pressure.
Monday: Temperatures across inland and coastal areas remain seasonable with little change in comparison to Sunday's conditions. Smoke from northern wildfires isn't expected to harm air quality today.
Overnight: Nighttime low temperatures inland will be in the low 50's with coastal areas looking at mid to high 50's after sunset.
Extended: Very little variation is expected with regards to temperatures this week; a slight warm up may arrive on Wednesday but will not change conditions dramatically.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 55ºF
HIGH: 69ºF
--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 53ºF
HIGH: 86ºF
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and NORMAL precipitation*.
*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.
-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral
-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch
-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”
Comments