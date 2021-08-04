Slow Warming Through Friday

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7 AM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

High pressure builds in which will warm things up for inland areas. The coast will stay constant, though there will be more afternoon sunshine than usual. High pressure will begin to weaken overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, at which time the marine layer will thicken making for prominent low clouds toward the end of the week.

Wednesday: Temperatures in most areas will drop by a few degrees. Low clouds will cover the vast majority of coastal areas as far inland as Prunedale and Salinas. The Salinas Valley will also see morning and overnight low clouds. Drizzle is likely in coastal areas during the early morning hours.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds with the potential for some heavier drizzle overnight. Lows mainly in the 50s.

Thursday: High temperatures will increase a couple degrees from Wednesday. Another flight of morning clouds and are drizzle is expected for coastal areas.

Extended: Temperatures will warm by a few degrees as the weekend approaches and will remain mild into the start of next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and NORMAL precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”