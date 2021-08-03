Warming Up!

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 8AM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

High pressure builds in which will warm things up for inland areas. The coast will stay constant, though there will be more afternoon sunshine than usual. High pressure will begin to weaken by Thursday, at which time the marine layer will thicken making for prominent low clouds toward the end of the week.

Tuesday: Expect temperatures a touch warmer with widespread sun in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s-70s on the coast with 80s-100s inland.

Overnight: Low clouds push back in with fog and drizzle possible. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Morning and evening low clouds for much of the coast and down the Salinas Valley; drizzle likely in coastal areas.

Extended: Widespread cloud cover Wednesday overnight, with temps a touch warmer toward the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and NORMAL precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”