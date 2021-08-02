Lots Of Sunshine & Slightly Warm

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7AM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

High pressure builds in which will warm things up for inland areas. The marine layer keeping things pleasant on the coast, though there will be more afternoon sunshine!

Monday: Early morning and evening clouds, with an afternoon full-on sunshine blast. A bit breezy in the afternoon. Highs today will be in the 60s-70s on the coast with 80s-90s inland.

Overnight: Low clouds push back in with fog possible. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Morning and evening low clouds, otherwise sunny! A touch warmer. Highs in the 60s-70s on the coast with 80s-100s inland.

Extended: A touch cooler Wednesday, but warmer through the end of the week!





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



