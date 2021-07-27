Showers Taper Off

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7AM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

Shower chances taper off this morning. Dryer, southerly flow will begin on Tuesday, bringing warmer, sunnier weather for the entire viewing area. Then, we’ll begin the transition back to the “normal summer” pattern we’ve been experiencing for the past few weeks. You know, the one where it’s kind of cloudy and cool on the coast and warm inland with valley winds. Yes, that one. It’s coming back. Maximum stokeage.





Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny and warmer with coastal highs in the upper 60s to 70s and 80s to low 100s inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Low clouds slowly push back in. Lows mainly in the 50s.



Wednesday: Slightly cooler and cloudier on the coast with highs in the 60s to mid 70s, but continued sunny & warm inland with highs in the 80s to low 100s. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: It’ll be a slow return to business as usual for the remainder of the week with temperatures cooling especially on the coast with an increase in low clouds.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”