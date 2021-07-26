Monsoon Monday

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7AM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

Monsoon moisture will be accompanied by some upper level support on Monday which will increase the chance of elevated/high-based showers & thunderstorms—a threat that could continue into early Tuesday. Southerly flow will begin to kick in on Tuesday which will likely lead to an all-around warm-up.



Monday: Patchy low clouds near the coast, otherwise increasing high clouds with isolated elevated/high-based showers and thunderstorms possible, especially late. Highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and 70s-80s inland. Becoming breezy for inland valleys during the afternoon. Storms may include brief light to moderate rain, lightning, and briefly gusty winds.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance for a light showers. Temps mostly in the 50s.



Tuesday: Shower/thunderstorm threat will come to an end early, then skies will be mostly sunny across the board. Warmer, with coastal highs in the upper 60s to 70s and 80s-90s inland.



Extended: It’ll be a slow return to business as usual for the remainder of the week with temperatures cooling especially on the coast with an increase in low clouds.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”