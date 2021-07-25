Monsoon Monday

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:30PM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

Monsoon moisture will begin to stream into the region today, but it will mostly come in the form of high clouds. Otherwise, the weather will be about the same as what we’ve seen over the past few days. The moisture will be accompanied by some upper level support on Monday which will increase the chance of elevated/high-based showers & thunderstorms—a threat that could continue all the way through Wednesday. Southerly flow will begin to kick in on Tuesday which will likely lead to an all-around warm-up.

Rest of Sunday: Scattered low clouds on the coast and scattered high clouds passing through. A few sprinkles at most will be possible. Expect coastal highs in the 60s with highs ranging from the 70s to 90s. Winds pick up for the valleys in the afternoon.



Overnight: Low clouds fill back in around the bay and into inland valleys with patchy fog possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas.



Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few low clouds near the coast and widespread high clouds. Isolated elevated/high-based showers and thunderstorms possible, especially late. Highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and 70s-80s inland.



Extended: Temperatures warm up Tuesday/Wednesday with southerly flow kicking in. We’ll still see a chance of isolated showers/t-storms. We’ll be dry for the rest of the week with a return to the normal low cloud cycle.







-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”