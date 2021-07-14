Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3PM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

High pressure weakens as we head through mid-week. This will allow for a deeper marine layer and cooler temperatures to make it inland. The deepening marine layer will eventually mean more vertical motion near the coast which will mean slightly warmer temperatures for coastal cities out of mid-week. The ridge will pivot to the north and strengthen again by the end of the week which will warm all areas. Some moisture may be pulled around the high as well which will lead to an uptick in high clouds starting Sunday into early next week.





Rest of Wednesday: Low clouds will linger on the outer coast and the south/east sides of the bay during the afternoon with clearing inland and around Santa Cruz. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF with mainly 70s-80s inland. Winds will pick up for major valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Low clouds fill in around the coast and major inland valleys with patchy fog & drizzle possible. Expect lows in the 50s.



Thursday: Overcast for many areas in the morning with patchy fog & drizzle. Then, low clouds will linger on the outer coast and the south/east sides of the bay during the afternoon with clearing inland and around Santa Cruz. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s with mainly 70s-80s inland. Winds will pick up for major valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Temperatures will slowly head back upward into the weekend, getting back to normal by Saturday and then above by Sunday into early next week. High clouds will join the party starting Sunday.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”