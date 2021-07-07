Ocean Gales & Weekend Heat

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 8:00AM)

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

High pressure will slowly edge back to the west from the Four Corners region as we head into the weekend. This will lead to a net warm-up that will mostly be felt inland. By Saturday, even coastal areas will see highs at or above normal, while inland areas are scorching in the 90s-100s. Some monsoonal moisture will rotate around the high from the south in the form of high clouds starting Thursday.



FORECAST & ALERTS

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas until 9PM Wednesday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds expected.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Wednesday: Morning low clouds will break to sunshine for inland valleys. Patchy low clouds will linger on the south side of the bay. Expect coastal highs in the low 60s to upper 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay--with inland highs ranging from the 70s-80s in the near coastal valleys to the 90s-100s farther inland. Onshore winds will get gusty for the valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.



Overnight: Widespread low clouds overnight. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with a few 40s in the southern valleys.



Thursday: Morning low clouds will break to sunshine for most areas, though patchy low clouds will linger on the south side of the bay. Expect coastal highs in the low 60s to upper 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay--with inland highs ranging from the 70s-80s in the near coastal valleys to the 90s-100s farther inland. Onshore winds will get gusty for the valleys in the late afternoon and early evening. High clouds move in from the south late.

Extended: Coastal highs will level off a few degrees above normal as we head into the weekend, while inland areas will land well above normal with widespread 90s-100s. We’ll see low clouds on the coast in the morning and only in a patchy sense on the south side of the bay during the afternoon. High clouds will stream in from the south throughout the weekend. Some cooling expected next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”