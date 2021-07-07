Excessive Inland Heat This Weekend

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:30PM)

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

High pressure will slowly edge back to the west from the Four Corners region as we head into the weekend. This will lead to a net warm-up that will mostly be felt inland. By Saturday, even coastal areas will see highs at or above normal, while inland areas are scorching in the 90s-100s. Some monsoonal moisture will rotate around the high from the south in the form of high clouds starting Thursday.



FORECAST & ALERTS

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended until 3AM Thursday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds expected.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Rest of Wednesday: Mostly sunny with patchy low clouds lingering on the south side of the bay. Expect coastal highs in the low 60s to upper 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay--with inland highs ranging from the 70s-80s in the near coastal valleys to the 90s-100s farther inland. Onshore winds will get gusty for the valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.



Overnight: Widespread low clouds overnight. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with a few 40s in the southern valleys.



Thursday: Morning low clouds will break to sunshine for most areas, though patchy low clouds will linger on the south side of the bay. Expect coastal highs in the low 60s to upper 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay--with inland highs ranging from the 70s-80s in the near coastal valleys to the 90s-100s farther inland. Onshore winds will get gusty for the valleys in the late afternoon and early evening. High clouds move in from the south late.

Extended: Coastal highs will level off a few degrees above normal as we head into the weekend, while inland areas will land well above normal with widespread 90s-100s. We’ll see low clouds on the coast in the morning and only in a patchy sense on the south side of the bay during the afternoon. High clouds will stream in from the south throughout the weekend. Some cooling expected next week.



*EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH*

… for the Los Padres National Forest, Gabilan Range & Cholame Hills, and the southern valleys in Monterey County, all of San Benito County outside of the San Juan/Hollister Valleys, and the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County in effect from 12PM Saturday afternoon through 10PM Sunday evening.



Well above average heat with widespread highs from the mid 90s to low 100s. Dangerous conditions with temperatures 102 to 110 possible for the hottest interior locations. Overnight

lows in the upper 60s/70s with some higher elevation areas remaining in the 80s. Onshore flow and marine influence will keep coastal and bay areas in the 70s and 80s.



Increased risk of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who spend extended periods outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness.



The hottest temperatures are expected in the mountains of San Benito/Monterey County, the far southern end of the Salinas Valley, and the mountains of northeastern Napa/Sonoma County.



Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach

lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”