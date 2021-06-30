Typical Summer Days

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

Good for all reporting stations.

WEATHER STORY

As the historic ridge of high pressure to our north continues to move farther away, the weather will become more seasonable locally. Northwesterly onshore flow will support a stable marine layer for the next week or so, keeping temperatures about where they should be for this time of year. Some warming can be expected by the weekend for inland areas.



FORECAST

Rest of Wednesday: Partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds focused on the south/east sides of the bay. Sunny for other areas. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and a range inland from mid 70s to mid 90s. Gusty winds possible as the sea breeze reaches inland valleys.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds with fog and drizzle possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas.



Thursday: Very similar to Wednesday--becoming partly cloudy on the coast in the afternoon with low clouds focused on the south/east sides of the bay. Sunny for other areas. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and a range inland from mid 70s to mid 90s. Gusty winds possible as the sea breeze reaches inland valleys.



Extended: Seasonable to slightly cool high temperatures can be expected for the rest of the week and even through the Fourth of July. Expect morning low clouds on the coast with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. It will be windy for inland valleys in the afternoons.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”