Watching Inland Heat

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:30PM)

Good for all reporting stations.

WEATHER STORY

Low pressure will weaken on our coast today. Then, a strong ridge of high pressure to our north will begin to exert its influence on our region. The marine layer will be compressed Friday into Saturday with serious heat returning inland by Saturday and likely lasting into early next week. Surface flow will remain onshore, which will keep the air conditioning on at the coast. Inland highs will range from 90-110ºF during the period, however.



Rest of Thursday: Partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Overall temperatures may cool a touch on the coast, especially on the south side of the bay with widespread 60s to around 70ºF expected. Inland areas will top out in the 70s-80s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Low clouds fill the coast and inland valleys overnight. Lows in the 50s-60s on the coast with 40s-50s inland.



Friday: Partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Continued cool on the coast with highs in the low 60s to low 70s but warming inland with highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s.



Extended: Low clouds remain on the coast into the weekend with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Inland highs range from 90ºF-110ºF through Tuesday with some cooling by mid-week. High clouds will be on the increase next week with some monsoon moisture in the vicinity.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 2nd - 8th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”