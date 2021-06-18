Inland Heat Continues Friday

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to sit over the region Friday, its hot dome of air pushing down on us from above. Another interesting feature of the high is that some mid to high level moisture is stuck within its grip. This appeared on Thursday as some high-based showers moving through. There will be another chance on Friday, though it will likely remain limited to the southeastern portion of the viewing area. Rain remains unlikely, but there is a slight chance of a drop or two and a lightning strike.

The ridge will ease as we head into Father’s Day weekend, allowing for deeper, cooler onshore flow. We may see the return of some low cloudcover as early as late Friday and it will be more of a fixture on the coast as we head through the weekend.



FORECAST & ALERTS

***HEAT ALERTS***

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING***

in effect until 9PM Friday… for the Diablo Range, the mountains and southern valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties…



-dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 98 to 108 expected.



… for the Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley, northern valleys of San Benito County, the northern Salinas Valley, Carmel Valley, and the highway 68 corridor east of Monterey…

**HEAT ADVISORY**

in effect until 9PM Friday



-Temperatures 92 to 100 expected.



- Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



-Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



-Temperatures will increase on Wednesday, with the hottest day of the week on Thursday. While temperatures reduce on Friday, they will still be hot.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.





Friday: Another round of DRY showers/thundershowers possible, otherwise mostly sunny and hazy. Slightly cooler with highs in the 60s to 80s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 90s-100s inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon. Some low cloudcover possible on the coast late.

Overnight: A few low clouds with patchy fog possible. Warm with 50s-60s and a few 70s.



Extended: The cooling trend will then continue through the weekend with increased low clouds on the coast. High temperatures should be close to seasonal normals by Monday and then level out for most of next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 25th – July 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”