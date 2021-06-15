Bringing The Heat

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY

A strong ridge of high pressure will begin to move in from the southeast on Tuesday. It will bring an impressive dome of hot air to the state. Coastal temperatures will peak on Wednesday as this heat noses in, but eventually, our low level onshore flow will win out, keeping the air conditioning on for the coast and nearby valleys. If you live higher in elevation or away from the coast, prepare for about 4-5 days of serious heat!



FORECAST & ALERTS

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos in Monterey County south to Point Piedras Blancas in San Luis Obispo County extended through 3AM Tuesday..



-Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 9 seconds expected.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with coastal highs ranging from the mid 60s to low 80s!—warmest on the north side of the bay—and widespread 80s-90s inland. Winds could be gusty in the afternoon and early evening.



Overnight: A few high clouds possible, with no fog or drizzle expected. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, but staying mild with most locations in the 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny and even warmer with coastal highs in the 70s-80s and 90s to low 100s inland. Breezy onshore winds taking over in the afternoon. Some high clouds will sneak in from the south.



***HEAT ALERTS***

High pressure over the Four Corners builds westward over Southern California bringing hot temperatures to the Bay Area. Temperatures begin to increase on Tuesday with the hottest day of the week forecast to be on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly diminish into the weekend, but remain warm and dry.



… for the Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley, northern valleys of San Benito County, the northern Salinas Valley, Carmel Valley, and the highway 68 corridor east of Monterey…

**HEAT ADVISORY**

in effect from 11AM Wednesday until 9PM Friday



-Temperatures 92 to 100 expected.



- Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



… for the Diablo Range, the mountains and southern valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties…

**HEAT ADVISORY**

in effect from 11AM Wednesday until 11AM Thursday

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING***

in effect from 11AM Thursday until 9PM Friday



-For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 94 to 99 expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 98 to 108 expected.



-Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



-Temperatures will increase on Wednesday, with the hottest day of the week on Thursday. While temperatures reduce on Friday, they will still be hot.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



Extended: Temperatures remain hot inland Thursday-Friday with a steady cool down into the weekend. Expect the return of the low clouds on the coast as early as late Wednesday and they will likely remain into the weekend with seasonable to slightly cool temperatures. Also, some high level moisture will stream in Wednesday-Friday which at the very least will lead to some high clouds. There will be some elevated instability which will have to be watched, but rain/thunderstorm chances appear low.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”