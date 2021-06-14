Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY

As we head into the workweek, we’ll be stuck between a deep trough over the Pacific and a building ridge over the Four Corners Region. The ridge will eventually win out, building in from the east as we head through mid-week. This will usher in a hot dome of air which will bake the state in well above normal temperatures. Low level flow should remain onshore at the coast, however, which will keep coastal and near-coastal cities relatively cool.



FORECAST & ALERTS

Rest of Monday: Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with a few low clouds on the coast and some cumulus clouds over the hills. Seasonable, with coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay and mid 70s to low 90s inland. Winds pick up in the afternoon and early evening for most areas.

Overnight: A few clouds and fog possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with coastal highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and widespread 80s-90s inland. Winds could be gusty in the afternoon and early evening.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos in Monterey County south to Point Piedras Blancas in San Luis Obispo County from 9AM Tuesday through 9PM Tuesday..



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 9 seconds possible.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.



Extended: Coastal temperatures will remain seasonable to slightly warm for most of the week while inland areas soar to highs some 10-15ºF above normal. Some low cloudcover can be expected on the coast and starting Wednesday, we’ll have some high clouds moving in from the south.



***HEAT ALERTS***

High pressure over the Four Corners builds westward over Southern California bringing hot temperatures to the Bay Area. Temperatures begin to increase on Tuesday with the hottest day of the week forecast to be on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly diminish into the weekend, but remain warm and dry.





… for the Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley, northern valleys of San Benito County, the northern Salinas Valley, Carmel Valley, and the highway 68 corridor east of Monterey…

**HEAT ADVISORY**

in effect from 11AM Wednesday until 1PM Friday



-Temperatures 92 to 100 expected.



- Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



… for the Diablo Range, the mountains and southern valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties…

**HEAT ADVISORY**

in effect from 11AM Wednesday until 11AM Thursday

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING***

in effect from 11AM Thursday until 1PM Friday



-For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 94 to 99 expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 98 to 108 expected.



-Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



-Temperatures will increase on Wednesday, with the hottest day of the week on Thursday. While temperatures reduce on Friday, they will still be hot.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 81ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”