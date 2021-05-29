Weekend Forecast

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



A big ridge of high pressure will build in from the southwest which will bring much warmer air to the region starting Sunday. It looks like inland cities will regularly see 80s-90s with the southern valleys approaching 100ºF Monday and Tuesday. At the coast, however, winds look to remain onshore which will limit heating. Coastal temps will begin to warm on Sunday, after Saturday’s cooler, cloudier weather. Highs will inch above normal for Monday and Tuesday before stabilizing midweek. Low clouds will likely continue hang around the beaches at times.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”