Memorial Day Heat

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



The weather pattern will remain tranquil into the weekend as we remain in zonal flow. Various weather systems will pass by to the north but will only make for minor temperature fluctuations day to day. At the coast, flow remains onshore which will mean slightly cool, cloudy conditions, especially on the south side of the bay over the next few days. Eventually, a big ridge of high pressure will build in from the southwest which will bring much warmer air to the region. It looks like inland cities will regularly see 90s-100s as early as Sunday but more so Monday & Tuesday. At the coast, however, winds look to remain onshore which will limit heating.



FORECAST

Rest of Friday: Low clouds linger on the south/east sides of the ba, otherwise sunny and fairly seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 70s on the coast and upper 60s to low 90s inland. Winds will pick up in the afternoon and evening for the valleys.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds with patchy drizzle likely. Lows in the 40s-50s.



Saturday: A few low clouds on the south side of the bay during the afternoon, otherwise sunny and fairly seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 70s on the coast and upper 60s to low 90s inland. Winds will pick up in the afternoon and evening for the valleys.



Extended: High pressure begins to squash the marine layer on Sunday. Still, we’ll likely wake up to a blanket of low clouds. They’ll just be more limited in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to head upward with highs in the 60s-70s on the coast and 80s-90s inland. Temperatures will then warm further on Memorial Day with some inland valleys reaching the 100s. Coastal areas will remain somewhat mild due to the sea breeze while inland areas will sit in the 90s-100s through Wednesday.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”