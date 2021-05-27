Cool into the Holiday Weekend, Hot Out

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



The weather pattern will remain tranquil into the weekend as we remain in zonal flow. Various weather systems will pass by to the north but will only make for minor temperature fluctuations day to day. At the coast, flow remains onshore which will mean slightly cool, cloudy conditions, especially on the south side of the bay over the next few days. Eventually, a big ridge of high pressure will build in from the southwest which will bring much warmer air to the region. It looks like inland cities will regularly see 90s-100s as early as Sunday but more so Monday & Tuesday. At the coast, however, winds look to remain onshore which will limit heating.



FORECAST

Rest of Thursday: Partly cloudy on the coast with clouds sticking to the south side of the bay. A few thin, high clouds may also pass through. Expect coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 60s to mid 80s inland. Winds pick up in the afternoon and may get gusty for valleys and on the east side of the bay.

Overnight: Low clouds fill in around the bay and adjacent valleys. Patchy fog possible for inland valleys and in the near coastal hills. Lows in the 40s-50s.



Friday: The low clouds will be slightly thicker on the coast Friday and temps will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Inland areas will remain mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s. Winds will pick up in the afternoon and evening for the valleys.



Extended: The daily cycle of low clouds continues into the weekend with seasonable to slightly cool temperatures. A ridge of high pressure will begin to build in Sunday with warmer temperatures expected inland. Temperatures will really soar inland Monday/Tuesday with widespread 90s to low 100s. Onshore flow will moderate temperatures for coastal cities.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”