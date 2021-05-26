Temperatures Slide Into The Weekend

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY

Zonal flow with weak disturbances passing by to the north will continue into the weekend, causing high temperatures to fluctuate 3-7ºF up and down every few days. A stronger ridge will build in next week, just in time to bring the heat for Memorial day.

FORECAST

Rest of Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds on the south side of the bay and a bit cooler with coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 60s to around 80ºF inland. Winds pick up in the afternoon and evening or inland valleys.

Overnight: Another typical May night, with low clouds along the coast and into inland valleys. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the 40s-50s.



Thursday: Patchy low clouds at the coast, otherwise mostly sunny. Slightly warmer, with highs from 60ºF to low 70s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 70s to around 90ºF inland. Breezy to windy onshore/up-valley/northwesterly winds in the afternoon and evening.



Extended: Skies remain mostly sunny into the weekend with the daily cycle of low clouds on the coast. Temperatures will cool a bit on the coast Friday/Saturday while inland areas remain seasonable. All areas will warm up next week as a hot ridge builds in.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”