Warming into the Work Week

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY

The unseasonably cold weather system that brought cool temperatures, snow to the Sierra, and isolated showers to inland locations, will start to move northeast from the West Coast. High pressure will slowly build back in. Temperatures will slightly head upward on Sunday for all areas, under mostly sunny skies. That trend will continue into Monday, which looks to be the nicest, warmest day next week.

FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Temperatures will warm slightly, except 60s along the coast, with 70s inland. A light breeze along the coast, windy for inland valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.



Overnight: Low clouds fill back in around the coast and inland valleys. Widespread 40s for most areas across the Central Coast. A few 30s possible for inland locations.



Extended: The gradual warm up will be short-lived. The ridge will start to flatten by mid-week which will slightly drop temperatures for the remainder of the week. Temperatures won't fluctuate much.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 31st – June 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”