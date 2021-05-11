May Gray-ish

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



We’re stuck between a strong ridge of high pressure over the Pacific and a trough over the Rockies. This will keep temperatures toasty inland, warm on the coast, and fire danger elevated. The pattern flattens out into the week, but the air mass will remain warm. Inland areas will remain very warm but flow will be a little more onshore on the coast, which will mean a cool down and an increase in low clouds. A stronger, but (mostly) dry system will arrive next weekend for an overall cool down and an uptick in clouds.



FORECAST

Rest of Tuesday: Low clouds on the coast, otherwise sunny. Slightly cooler for coastal areas with highs in the 60s, but continued warm inland with upper 70s to low 90s. Breezy for most areas in the afternoon. Low clouds/fog thicken late.

Overnight: Low clouds/fog on the coast and into nearby valleys. Expect lows in the 40s for most areas, but 50s up in the hills.



Wednesday: A few low clouds on the coast, otherwise sunny. Persistent temperatures with highs in the 60s on the coast and upper 70s to low 90s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Low clouds will increase on the coast by mid-week, accompanied by cooler temperatures. Inland areas will continue floating along on the warm side. A weak weather system this weekend will finally cool inland areas, however. There is a very slight chance of precipitation with this system—most likely from drizzle, but there is also an outside chance of a light shower.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 19th – May 25th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”