Late Spring Winds

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



A cold front associated with a trough of low pressure will move through the region overnight. It will keep skies partly cloudy through dawn. Then, dryer air will sneak in behind the front tomorrow, clearing us out. Temperatures will be a bit cool on Friday, then warm on Saturday as high pressure will then try to push back in from the west. But the pattern will amplify with a deeper trough developing over the interior of the western US through the weekend. We’ll be caught in between, which will likely lead to fairly seasonable weather but also windy conditions at times. The weather is expected to remain dry with the exception of any misty drizzle we can pull out of the low clouds.



FORECAST & ALERTS

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey County from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended until 9PM Friday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Patchy low clouds and breezy at times. Expect lows in the 40s for most areas with a few southern valley dipping into the upper 30s.

Friday: A few low clouds/fog in the morning, then becoming sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to 60s on the coast and mainly 70s-80s inland. Winds will get gusty on the exposed coast and in the valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Saturday: Sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland. Breezy at times.



Extended: Expect seasonable temperatures under mostly sunny through the skies out of the weekend. Northwesterly onshore winds will be gusty at times, especially in the afternoons and early evenings.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 75ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 14th – May 20th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey, northern San Benito, and far southeastern Monterey Counties. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Moderate Drought”