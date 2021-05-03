Summer Feels

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



High pressure will build back in as we head into the work week. As it does, northerly, offshore flow will arrive in the hills, bringing a warmer, dryer air mass. Temperatures will head upward for through Tuesday. However, the ridge will be short-lived, being replaced by a trough for Wednesday/Thursday. While this trough won’t bring dynamic weather to the region, you can expect cooler temperatures.



FORECAST

Rest of Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with coastal highs in the 60s to 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay and widespread 80s inland. Breezy in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: A few low clouds near the coast, otherwise clear. Expect lows in the 40s for most areas with a few southern valleys dipping into the upper 30s.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny and just a touch warmer with coastal highs in the 60s to around 80ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 80s to around 90ºF inland. Breezy in the afternoon and early evening.

Extended: We’ll cool a bit Wednesday/Thursday but highs will remain close to if not a bit above normal for this time of year. Some warming expected as we approach the weekend as the ridge tries to nudge back in.







-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 11th – May 17th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey, northern San Benito, and far southeastern Monterey Counties. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Moderate Drought”