Cooling Down For The Weekend

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



High pressure weakens for the weekend. The deepening marine layer will allow cool air to push farther and farther from the coast. Temperatures will be much closer to normal for this time of year. High pressure builds back in next week with a return to much warmer, sunnier weather. No rain expected for the next couple of weeks.

***GALE WARNING***

IN EFFECT THOUGH 9PM SUNDAY.

Expect northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds, for the Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions

FORECAST

Saturday: Cooler all around with thicker low clouds on the coast. Some drizzle possible mainly in the AM and then again late. Temperatures inland could see a 10 to 15-degree difference from Friday. Expect coastal highs in the upper 50s to 60s with upper 60s to around 80ºF inland. Breezy during the afternoon and early evening. Breezy conditions with gusts inland.

Overnight: Another round of low clouds with fog and drizzle chances. Expect lows in the 40s to 50s.

Sunday: The nicer day of the weekend. Temperatures will start to warm up a bit. Still cool along the coast, but warmer inland. Expect upper 50s to mid 60s for coastal locations, 70s and 80s for inland locations. Winds will start to shift offshore, which will help clear out the low clouds. Breezy conditions with gusts inland.

Extended: After a cooler weekend, a warming trend will build back in next week with highs heading back above normal. We’ll see a few low clouds on the coast and afternoon winds in the valleys throughout the week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 7th – May 13th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey, northern San Benito, and far southeastern Monterey Counties. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Moderate Drought”