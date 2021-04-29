Warmest Thursday

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



High pressure will remain in control over the region through the end of the week. The dome of warm air will mean above normal high temperatures for inland areas and even on the coast today. Increasing onshore flow will cool coastal areas starting Friday into the weekend. A weak weather system passes by to the north this weekend, which will bring temperatures down closer to seasonal normal. No rain expected for the next couple of weeks.



FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds on the coast. Warmer yet with highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and widespread 80 to low 90s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds push in around the bay with fog and drizzle possible. Expect lows in the 40s on the coast and upper 30s to mid 40s inland.



Friday: A few more low clouds on the coast and slightly cooler with highs mainly in the 60s. Inland areas will remain very warm, however, with highs in the 80s to low 80s. A stronger sea breeze should reach the inland valleys late.



Extended: Temperatures cool slightly this weekend and it will remain breezy for inland valleys during the afternoons. Temperatures then warm again as high pressure builds back in next week.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 5th – May 11th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey, northern San Benito, and far southeastern Monterey Counties. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Moderate Drought”