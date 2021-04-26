Temperatures Head Upward

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



A few showers may pop up over the hills on today. The cool air mass associated with the weather system will keep highs below normal. However, building high pressure will mean a warm-up to above normal levels by the end of the week. Inland areas may be as much as 10-15ºF above normal with widespread 80s by Thursday and Friday, while onshore flow will keep the coast temperate and mainly in the 60s to low 70s.





Rest of Monday: Partly cloudy with clouds building over the hills in the afternoon. A few showers are possible in the mountains, which may drift south over more populated areas. Continued cool with coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and mainly 60s for inland valleys. Breezy in the late afternoon and early evening, even periodically windy for inland valleys.

Overnight: Low clouds push back in with patchy fog possible. Low mainly in the 40s.



Tuesday: Fog and low clouds in the morning for the coast and valleys, then becoming mostly sunny with a few low clouds on the coast. Warmer, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and mid 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy in the afternoon.



Extended: The warming trend will continue through Thursday/Friday, albeit slower and less exciting on the coast. Still, high temperatures should be above normal for all areas Thursday through Saturday. Expect slight cooling out of the weekend. No additional rain in the forecast.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 4th – May 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey, northern San Benito, and far southeastern Monterey Counties. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Moderate Drought”