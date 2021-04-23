Seasonable Friday Before Weekend Rain

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY

Dry, seasonable conditions will finish the week before clouds increase ahead of a pattern change this weekend. The marine layer and continued onshore flow will keep the coast cool and mostly cloudy, with small variations in temperatures on Friday. Inland locations will see low clouds in the morning, but more sunshine by afternoon once the clouds clear. Temperatures will remain at or below seasonable, along with breezy and even gusty conditions expected for interior valleys.

Friday: A few degrees warmer on Friday, but expect cool and gray conditions along the coast. Could see a little more sunshine toward the north side of the bay, while southern locations will remain mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s along the coast. Inland locations will be mostly sunny by afternoon. Slightly warmer temperatures, ranging from the 60s to 70s.

Overnight: Low clouds fill back in overnight with a few high clouds possible. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the 40s-50s.

Extended: A cold front will begin to move in this weekend, bringing a chance for light to moderate showers. Clouds will be on the increase beginning Saturday. Rain expected Sunday, with lingering showers Monday. Starting Tuesday, we'll begin to dry out and warm up through midweek next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 73ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 26th – May 2nd calls for the likelihood of near-normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for most of the viewing area with abnormally dry conditions for a small section of southwestern Monterey County.