Weekend Warmth

Local Forecast

Weather Story: High pressure will continue to build over the region as we head into the weekend. Sunday will likely be the warmest day on the coast with highs 5-10ºF above normal on the coast. Sunday or Monday will be warmest inland with highs 10-15ºF above normal. Check out the “extended” section below for more on what happens next.



Overnight: Low clouds slowly fill back in overnight. Expect lows in the mid 40s on the coast with 30s to low 40s inland.



Saturday: Still a bit cool on the coast with a few low clouds lingering on the south/east sides of the bay. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s will persist. Inland areas will continue to warm, however, with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Expect breezy conditions for the valleys in the afternoon and evening and then over the hills late.



Sunday: Skies clear out for the most party Sunday as the ridge dominates overhead. Still, we may see a bit of coastal fog early. Expect coastal highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s with widespread 80s to around 90ºF inland.



Extended: The ridge will flatten a bit early next week with a weak system passing through. There are a few solutions that could result in an isolated shower for our area Tuesday/Wednesday, but that remains a low probability event. There has also been some consistency in the models with a wet system breaking through by April 25th-26th, but that’s still out in fantasy land.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for most of the viewing area with abnormally dry conditions in southern Monterey & San Benito Counties.