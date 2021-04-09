Coastal Winds & Clouds

Local Forecast

Air quality updates will return when needed. Outside of fire or winter inversion seasons, our air quality is *rarely* anything but good to moderate.



Weather Story: Weak high pressure nudges in from the south through the end of the week, but we will remain blocked up under northwesterly onshore flow. This will mean coastal areas will remain cool and partly cloudy through the weekend while inland areas will be mild and mostly sunny through the period. This difference should enhance our afternoon breezes for the inland valleys, summer-style. A weather system to our north may linger over the Great Basin early next week with some solutions having it retrograde far enough west to throw some moisture our way. At the moment, that still looks like a low probability solution, but it is worth watching!



***GALE WARNING***

… for the Monterey Coast from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended until 3AM Saturday.



For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.





Friday: Clouds thin out by afternoon with a few high clouds passing through. Otherwise sunny. Slightly cool on the coast with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and seasonable inland with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Breezy conditions the lower elevations, becoming windy in the late afternoon and early evening. Low clouds increase late.

Overnight: A few low clouds overnight with patchy fog. Expect lows in the mid 40s to low 50s on the coast with mid 30s to mid 40s inland. Breezy at times on the exposed coast and for inland valleys.



Saturday: We will again awake to widespread low clouds. Then, low clouds thin out by afternoon with sunny conditions expected. Just a touch warmer, but still slightly cool on the coast with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and seasonable inland with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Breezy conditions the lower elevations, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Low clouds increase late.



Extended: Our low cloud cycle will continue through the weekend, though the coverage may be a little smaller inland Sunday. Temperatures creep up a few degrees but will still be pretty close to normal for most areas. We are watching for some light precipitation chances next week.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.