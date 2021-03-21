Dry, Warmer Week

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:30PM):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: A period of warmer, dry weather is expected as a ridge of high pressure nudges in. It may also force offshore winds by Tuesday which could make for some gusty conditions up in the hills.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures will be warmer for most locations. In fact, inland locations could see a five degree difference from Saturday’s highs. Along the coast expect upper 50s to low 60s. Inland locations mostly 60s. Breezy at times.



Overnight: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the 30s inland and 40s on the coast. A few low clouds possible.



Extended: No rain in the forecast for the next few days. Conditions throughout the week will remain warm, dry and sunny. During the week we’ll see temperatures fluctuate slightly. Expect similar temperatures Monday, but increasing clouds. Tuesday through Wednesday will be clear, dry and warm. Temperatures look to be the warmest on Wednesday for both inland and coastal locations. Thursday, we’ll see another little cool down before warming back up heading into the weekend.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 29th – April 4th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.