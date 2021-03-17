Rain On Thursday

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:15PM):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Clouds stream in today ahead of the next weather-maker which will get here on Thursday. Widespread light to moderate rain is expected on Thursday afternoon. This will be a slightly warmer system, so snow is not expected in the mountains at this time, but temperatures will remain cool for this time of year into the weekend. Another system will slide by to our north on Monday but we may remain dry. Warmer weather expected by mid-week next week.





Rest of Wednesday: Increasing high clouds and a bit cool with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Becoming breezy on the exposed coast.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with a few light rain chances. Overnight lows will be warmer, with most spots in the 40s.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible early, then widespread rain across the region Thursday afternoon. Highs mainly in the 50s to low 60s. Gusty southwest winds at times on the coast, switching to northwest late.



Extended: An isolated shower may linger on Friday, but the day should be mostly dry. Cool, breezy conditions continue into the weekend with slightly warming through Sunday. A weak weather system will pass by to our north on Monday, but at the moment, we look dry. Warmer weather then expected mid-week next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.