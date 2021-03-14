Rain Tonight

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: The next wet weather system is right at our doorstep. Rain begins around sunset on Sunday for the coastal mountains, then fills in around the rest of the coast and nearby valleys as the evening progresses. Rain could last into Monday morning, then showers will linger into Monday afternoon. Accumulating snow levels will drop to around 2,500ft and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms on Monday. Windy conditions also likely as the cold core of the system passes through. High pressure will begin to nudge in from the south which should warm us up Tuesday.

Rest of Sunday: Rain begins in the coastal mountains around sunset then fills in around the bay and nearby valleys as the evening progresses. Winds could get gusty in the evening.

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey County outside of Monterey Bay from 9PM Sunday until 9PM Monday



- Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds

expected.



… for the near coastal waters of Santa Cruz County outside of Monterey Bay from 9PM Sunday until 9PM Monday



-Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 11 seconds

expected.



… for Monterey Bay from 3AM Monday until 3PM Monday



- Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 11 seconds

expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.





Overnight: Widespread light to moderate rain, tapering off toward dawn. Snow levels drop to 3,000ft. Lows in the 40s. Breezy at times.



Extended: Monday we’ll start to clear out during the day. There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms as the system continues to move out. The air mass will be cold and temperatures will reflect that on Monday. However starting Tuesday, a slight warm-up will begin as high pressure builds in from the south. A weather system passing by to our north on the 19th may have to be watched.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.