Very Active Storm Track

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: A broad trough of low pressure lurks out over the Pacific. It will begin its slow transit of the West Coast on Monday, bringing unsettled weather through Wednesday or Thursday. This is a cold weather system that will be packed with chilly temperatures, mountain snow, and the potential for thunderstorms with small hail. We’ll get a bit of a break toward the end of the week with dryer weather and a slight warm-up. There is some potential for another weather system next weekend, however.*Beach Hazards*

In effect until 7pm Monday evening for Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

Large breaking waves possible today with an arriving northwest swell train—13-16ft @ 14-16sec. Possibility of large shore break at non-sheltered coastlines through this evening. Buoys report wave heights of up to three feet higher than modeled and it is expected that heights will remain elevated through midday. Hazardous conditions will exist at the coast, primarily large shore breaks, but also somewhat enhanced rip and long shore currents.

Swimmers should avoid swimming in areas of large shore break and always swim near a lifeguard. These large breaking waves can lead to back and neck injuries. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.



Rest of Monday: Cool and a bit breezy with increasing clouds. Isolated light showers possible.



Overnight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Expect lows in the 40s on the coast and 30s-40s inland.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could have lightning and small hail. The snow level will drop to around 3,000ft as well. Chilly, with highs in the 50s in the valleys, 40s in the hills.



Extended: Expect another chilly, showery day on Wednesday with an even lower snow level—roughly 2,000ft. Showers may linger into Thursday morning before we clear out for the end of the week. Temps will recover slightly by Friday/Saturday, but another weather system may arrive bringing more rain chances.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.