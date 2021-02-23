Wind In The Hills

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:15PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure will dominate just off the coast for most of the week. The associated dome of air along with generally offshore winds will allow for significant warming for the Monterey Bay Area early in the week. Cooler surface air masses will invade from the north Wednesday and Saturday, but the general flow will remain offshore during the period and high temperatures will likely remain at or above normal. On the flip side, mornings will be chilly because of the dry air mass in place. The first wet system could break through around the 1st or 2nd of March.



Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with a few high clouds. Expect widespread 60s-70s. Offshore winds strengthen over the hills.



Overnight: Another mild night with clear skies. Expect lows in the 40s on the coast and mainly 30s inland. Offshore winds over the hills.

Wednesday: Offshore winds continue and could be strong in the hills. Cooler air will move into the region with most locations seeing highs drop 5-10ºF. These highs will remain above normal, however! Winds could occasionally mix down into the lower elevations.



**Wind Advisory**

… for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County and the Santa Cruz Mountains from 10AM Wednesday until 10PM Wednesday.



Strong and gusty northeast winds are expected to increase on Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Strongest gusts forecast to be at highest peaks and ridges of the North Bay Mountains and the East Bay Hills with strong wind gusts aloft extending as far south as the Santa Cruz Mountains. Winds have the potential to locally mix down to the valley surface, particularly in the West Delta and the East Bay Valleys. Winds are expected to diminish late Wednesday night, though remaining gusty at higher elevations into early Thursday morning.



- North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph, locally up to 60 mph at highest peaks of the Diablos. Downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions on the lee side of mountains and foothills.



Strong wind gusts have the potential to knock down power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you travel in these areas and to secure light property outdoors including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.





Extended: Expect chilly mornings Thursday and Friday with seasonable to slightly warm highs. Offshore winds will continue at times through around Saturday. Then, a wet weather system will approach out of the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.